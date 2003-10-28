KFC to Sponsor NBC’s Starting Over
KFC, the fast-food chain formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, has signed on as a national sponsor of NBC Enterprises’ Starting Over
.
As part of that deal, negotiated with MGM-NBC Media Sales by media services provider Mediaedge:cia, KFC also set up a gift fund to further the personal and career goals of all of the show’s graduates.
Maureen, a 62-year-old woman aspiring to become a comedienne, is the fund’s first beneficiary. While living in the house, Maureen performed her first stand-up act and performed in a number of Chicago comedy clubs.
"Starting Over
is a natural tie-in for KFC," says Mindy Welsh, director of media and promotions for KFC Corp. "We’ve been helping families solve their meal dilemmas for more than 50 years by serving affordable home-style meals. We’re happy to have a role in this show that is all about helping women find solutions to life’s challenges."
