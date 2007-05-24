Keyshawn Johnson To Join ESPN NFL Team

Now Keyshawn Johnson wants the damn microphone.

ESPN has signed the outspoken wide receiver to become a studio analyst for its NFL coverage, including both the Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday NFL Countdown shows.

Johnson, who once wrote a book called "Just Give me The Damn Ball!," retired as a player on Wednesday in conjunction with the announcement of his new role.

He played last season for the Carolina Panthers, after previous stops with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

He had received high marks at his recent guest stint for ESPN during its coverage of the NFL Draft.

He will also have presence on ESPN’s website and radio network as part of the new deal. ESPN’s other recent additions to its NFL team include former coach Bill Parcells and NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith.