Keynote Speakers Announced for NATPE Mobile ++

NATPE has named three digital and interactive media executives as keynote speakers for the third annual NATPE Mobile++ event that launches the 2007 Las Vegas conference and exhibition on Jan. 15.

Endemol U.K.’s Director of Interactive Media Peter Cowley, Canadian Broadcasting Corp.’s VP of Wireless Cyriac Roeding and FMX FremantleMedia’s Chief Creative Officer Gary Carter will participate.

In an interview format hosted by Rafat Ali, publisher and editor of Paidcontent.org, Cowley’s will discuss Endemol’s mobile, gaming and interactive broadcast activities for a number of its properties, including Deal or No Deal, Get Close to the Sugar Babies and “Big Brother. Cowley will also speak to the company’s investment fund to develop new opportunities in digital media.

Roeding’s keynote session will address the next generation of media and the newly expanded media model: the convergence of Hollywood and Silicon Valley; the next generation of content; how traditional media platforms become interactive assets and how advertising needs to quickly follow this trend.

Carter’s closing keynote will focus on the biggest business opportunities and pitfalls in the digital industry.

Other speakers schedule are Scott Mills, EVP and COO, BET Interactive; Blair Westlake, Corporate VP, Media, Content & Partner Strategy Group, Microsoft; David Poltrack, EVP Chief of Research, CBS; Peter Adderton, Founder & CEO, Amp’d Mobile; Keith Hindle, VP Integrated Fremantle Licensing Worldwide Marketing and Interactive, Americas; Raja Khanna, CCO and Co-Founder, QuickPlay Media; Jon Smelzer, Senior VP Business Development, Fox Sports Interactive; Howard Coonley, Sr., Manager Consumer Communications Partner Development, Sprint; and Graeme Ferguson, Mobile Content Consultant.

