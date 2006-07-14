KEYE Names GM

Amy Villarreal, former station manager, has been named VP and general manager of CBS' KEYE TV Austin, Tex.

Villarreal, who has been acting GM since the exit of Mike Reed several weeks ago, reports to Steve Mauldin, president of CBS' Southwest division.

Villarreal joined the station in 2005. Before that, she was GM of KVEO-TV Brownsville/McAllen/Harlingen, Tex.