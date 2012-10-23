KEYC Mankato GM Wahlstrom Retiring

Denny Wahlstrom, longtime vice president and general manager

of KEYC Mankato, will retire at the end of March 2013. Wahlstrom's career at

KEYC began in 1975 as an account executive. He became general manager in 1988.

KEYC is the CBS affiliate in DMA No. 198, and it airs Fox on

its dot-two. The pair collects around 96% of the revenue in the market,

according to BIA/Kelsey.

United Communications Corporation, owner of KEYC, has begun

searching for his replacement.