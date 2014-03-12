'Key & Peele' Stars to Develop Animated Series for Comedy Central

Comedy Central has signed Key & Peele stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele to a development deal for an animated series based on the duo's “Vandaveon & Mike” characters from their YouTube videos.

In the YouTube videos, the comedic duo review episodes of Key & Peele as their alter-egos Vandaveon Huggins and Mike Taylor in segments called "Critiquer’s Corner." The animated project would see them as 12-year-old hall monitors in middle school.

Additionally, the network has expanded Key & Peele's previously-announced fourth season to 22 episodes, including two "best of" shows.

The 22 episodes will by far be the largest number for a single season for the sketch show. The third season of Key & Peele, which wrapped in December, averaged 2 million total viewers.