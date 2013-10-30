Comedy Central Renews 'Key & Peele,' 'Brickleberry,' 'Drunk History'

Comedy Central has renewed a trio of original series, Key & Peele, Brickleberry and new series Drunk History.

The three series will all return in 2014.

Currently in its third season, Key & Peele is averaging 1.9 million viewers and ranks number one in cable in its time slot among men 18-34, while Brickleberry is drawing 1.6 million viewers for its second season. Drunk History debuted in July and averaged 1.2 million total viewers over its first season.

"We are covering several genres with these pickups: one sketch; one animation; and whatever Drunk History is," said Kent Alterman, president, content development and original programming for Comedy Central.