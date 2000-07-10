Key moves in Keystone State

The comeback of Frank Andrews, longtime top anchor and former news director at WNEP-TV Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pa., now with WYOU(TV) there, continues. Andrews has been promoted from producer to assistant news director. Under wyou's unusual shared services agreement with WBRE-TV, this makes Andrews the ranking newsman working exclusively for wyou. He reports to Al Zobel, news director for both stations.

Andrews joined wyou in 1999 as an anchor but had to leave later in the year because of the same medical problems that had caused him to give up his position at WNEP-TV, long the dominant station in the market. Andrews suffered hip and back problems from a 1997 car crash and subsequent reinjury in a fall, and had to attend to injuries to other members of his family.

Andrews says his medical issues are under control, and he's having a great time. Because of Andrews' long history as a popular anchor in the market, there was speculation when he returned to wyou three months ago that he might go back on the air, but that would appear less likely with his added management responsibilities.