Key LIN TV Execs Depart

LIN TV is losing two key executives as senior vice president and chief financial officer Bart Catalante leaves to become CFO of Webloyalty.com and executive VP of digital media Gregory Schmidt departs to become CEO of Global Translation (LIN is an investor in Global Translation).

Webloyalty.com “generates incremental revenue for online businesses,” according to its Web site.

Catalante -- who said he wanted to move to New York, where his family resides -- leaves Aug. 20. Schmidt exits Aug. 15.

LIN CEO Vincent Sadusky will assume CFO duties until a new executive is found.

“I want to thank Bart and Greg for their leadership and hard work,” Sadusky said. “They have made valuable contributions to the growth of our business and we wish them well in their future endeavors. Both Bart and Greg have assembled vibrant and hard-working teams at LIN TV, and those teams will be pursuing the financial and digital strategies that LIN TV is committed to as a company.”