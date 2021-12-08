Key Execs Promoted as Invidi Sets New Management Structure

Addressable advertising company Invidi said that a handful of senior executives have been promoted as part of a new senior management structure.

Getting new roles are Howard Fiderer, named chief operating officer; Niru Krishna, upped to chief innovation officer; Prasad Sanagavarapu, tapped as chief business officer, and Michael Kubin, who will oversee global communications as executive VP, media.

Former COO Dan Carella has left Invidi, as has Derek Sawkins, who was head of sales and is being replaced by Sanagarvarapu.

“Our customers are increasingly looking for trusted partners, not just vendors,” said Bruce Anderson, who is co-CEO of Invidi with David Downey. “They seek guidance in building a profitable advanced advertising business and assistance in developing their respective markets. Breaking down silos allows Invidi to be more transparent and nimbler, and ultimately become more responsive and effective.”

Michael Kubin (Image credit: Invidi)

Fiderer had been chief product officer and has been with Invidi fro more than 13 years.

Krishna, a 16-year Invidi veteran, had been senior VP of software development. Invidi said she is the highest ranking female officer in the company’s history and, as a woman engineer, a rarity in the connected TV industry.

Sanagavarapu was senior VP, corporate development, emerging markets.

Kubin has been promoting Invidi for 15 years. ■