Kevin O'Brien Consults for Granite

Kevin O'Brien, who ran Meredith stations before being let go last year for unspecified violations of the company's Equal Employment Opportunity policy, is re-emerging as an industry consultant.

Granite Broadcasting, owner of 13 stations in 8 markets, hired O'Brien as an advisor for its station group. The company says he will work closely with COO John Deushane on "programming acquisitions and strategic sales initiatives for 2006."

O'Brien’s three-year tenure at Meredith was stormy. He dismissed general managers and news directors at nearly all of Meredith's 13 stations.

In February, Meredith hired former LIN Television executive Paul Karpowicz to be O'Brien's replacement.

