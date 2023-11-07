Kevin Mayer, Neal Mohan, Karthik Rao Join Paley Board of Trustees

The Paley Center for Media has added members to its board of trustees and Los Angeles board of governors. Joining the board of trustees are Kevin Mayer, founder and co-CEO, Candle Media; Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube; Karthik Rao, CEO, Nielsen; Dana Strong, Group CEO, Sky; and David Wehner, chief strategy officer, Meta.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, joins as an ex-officio board of trustees member.

Joining the Paley Los Angeles board of governors is Frances Berwick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment.

“The Paley Center is privileged to welcome each of these innovative, enterprising and distinguished leaders to our esteemed board of trustees and Los Angeles board of governors,” Paley Center president and CEO Maureen J. Reidy said. “This visionary group of leaders represents the very best of media, tech and entertainment, and we are fortunate to have their invaluable guidance, experience and expertise that will further strengthen our mission and Paley’s position as the media industry’s preeminent nonprofit.”

The Paley Center's board of trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., executive vice chairman and former CEO, Hearst. The board “offers guidance in support of the organization's mission to lead the conversation around today's rapidly evolving media landscape and provides critical input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council,” according to Paley.

The Paley International Council Summit is happening at the Paley Museum in New York November 7-8. The event’s title is “Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media.”