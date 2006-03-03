Kevin Martin's Goin' To Jackson

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin will be in Jackson, Miss., Monday for a meeting of the committee reviewing communications post-Katrina.

The FCC created the panel in January to make recommendations about how to improve emergency communications in the wake of the storms.

The FCC itself got good marks for its response to the Hurricanes, including waiving some rules to make it easier for temporary fixes and being available on weekends to handle questions and problems.

Also making the road trip is new Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate. Last week, Tate said with some pride that since she has been in the job--a couple of months--she has been in Washington less than half that time.