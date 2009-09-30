Kevin Martin Lands New Job

Former FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has landed a new gig.

Martin, who exited the FCC last January and joined the Aspen Institute, has been hired by D.C. law firm Patton Boggs to co-chair its telecommunications and communications practice.

He joins the firm early next month.

“This is a major coup for Patton Boggs,” said Stuart M. Pape, the firm’s managing partner, on the firm's Web site. “Kevin Martin is one of today’s leading experts in telecommunications and technology policy with over 15 years experience as a lawyer and central policymaker in the field.”

"There is a long and distinguished record of former FCC chairs succeeding in private practice," the firm pointed out. Chief among those would probably be Dick Wiley, both former chairman and Martin's former boss at Wiley, Rein & Fielding.