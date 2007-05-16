Kevin Martin Joins CPB

OK, not that Kevin Martin.

Kevin E. Martin, formerly executive VP and COO of North Texas Public Broadcasting (KERA-TV /radio), has been tapped to join the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as VP, station grants and television station initiatives, replacing Brian Sickora, who left in January to become President and CEO of WSKG-TV/FM in Binghamton, NY. (Kevin J. Martin, who is also looking to help with the DTV transition, remains atop the FCC).

The job includes station relations, grant supervision, overseeing and building community service efforts and helping with the transition to digital

Martin is also former CFO of Twin Cities Public Television. CPB disburses the government funding that makes up approximately 15% of noncom broadcasting's total budget.