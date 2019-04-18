Kevin Hunter Out as Executive Producer of 'Wendy Williams'

In light of his divorce from Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter is exiting as executive producer of her eponymous daytime talker, The Wendy Williams Show. He had been serving as her business manager and had been with the show since it first launched in 2008.

Williams confirmed last week that she was divorcing her husband of 22 years after reports surfaced that his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth to his child.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on TheWendy WilliamsShow,” confirmed a spokesperson for the show, which is produced and distributed produced by Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury. “Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Williams has been struggling since December. In January, she took a two-month hiatus, saying that she needed to deal with health issues. A couple of weeks after she returned to her show, however, she confessed to her audience that she had been living in a sober-living house. On Monday, she told the audience that she would soon be moving out of that house.

“It’s so crazy because now my business is your business. I’m moving out of sober house in just a few days, you know. It’ll be Wendy on her own,” Williams said on Monday’s episode. “I have to tell you, you know I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son.”

Williams and Hunter have a 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

Earlier this week, Hunter released a statement: “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal.”