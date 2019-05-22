‘Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City’ on Comedy Central June 14

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City returns to Comedy Central with back to back episodes June 14. Hart will showcase 24 comedians in eight cities in the new season.

The show follows Hart and co-stars Joey Wells and Harry Ratchford on a mission to spotlight up-and-coming comics from cities with under-appreciated stand-up scenes. Each episode features stand-up sets, conversations between Hart and the comedians, and interstitial segments with Hart, Wells and Ratchford.

The comedians include Princeton Dew in St. Louis, Blaq Ron in Dallas, Carissa Cropper in New Orleans and Nelsin Davis in Cleveland.

The other cities visited on the show are Rochester, Baltimore, Oakland and San Diego.

Comedian Hart’s movie work includes Night School and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.