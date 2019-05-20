‘Drunk History’ Back on Comedy Central June 18

Drunk History is back on Comedy Central with eight new episodes starting June 18. The season begins with an episode entitled “Derek Waters’ Believe It or Not,” paying homage to Ripley’s Believe It or Not and looking at some of the most bizarre events in history.

Doug Jones narrates the story of Lawn Chair Larry Walters (Colin Hanks) and his journey into the sky with balloons attached to his lawn chair. Jennie Pierson examines the frightening events of Elva Zona Heaster, also known as the Greenbrier Ghost. Allan McLeod tells the tale of railroad construction worker Phineas Gage (Steve Agee), who survived an iron rod through his skull.

Season six guests include Emily Deschanel, Sophia Bush, Josh Charles, Dave Foley, Elijah Wood, Aubrey Plaza and Cheryl Hines.

Created for television by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, Drunk History is produced by Central Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, along with Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke.