Kevin Conroy Named MGM Digital President

Kevin Conroy has been named president of digital and new platforms at MGM, a new position at the company that sees him report to Mark Burnett, MGM Television and Digital Group president. He comes from Univision, where he was chief strategy and data officer.

According to MGM, Conroy “will oversee all initiatives for new and emerging platforms (and) will lead the charge to broaden the studio’s new short form digital content utilizing MGM’s vast catalogue as well as original content creation; develop and expand partnerships with major content brands for virtual and augmented reality experiences; and will be a strategic member of the team working on the company’s faith-based and OTT efforts.”

"I’ve known Kevin for more than a decade and we have created some great innovative content together. I am thrilled that he is joining our team at MGM.” said Burnett. “Kevin is the perfect seasoned executive who will use his innovative instincts, knowledge and experience, to optimize our MGM content and propel our digital brand.”

Prior to Univision, Conroy spent 8 years at AOL, where he was was executive VP for AOL’s products and marketing group, chief operating officer for AOL Broadband and held senior VP, general manager posts for AOL Entertainment and AOL Music.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Mark and the team at MGM, clear leaders in content creation,” said Conroy. “I'm looking forward to the opportunity to bring my background in digital and emerging platforms together with the company’s vast catalogue and new productions in ways that will most effectively take advantage of the fast-moving intersection between technology, relevant, compelling content creation, and the many new ways to access, experience and enjoy this content."