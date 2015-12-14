Burnett Named MGM Television President

Mark Burnett has been named president of MGM Television and Digital Group. Burnett, who signed a five-year contract, will report directly to Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM). He succeeds Roma Khanna, who has stepped down.

Burnett’s appointment will occur simultaneously with the closing of MGM’s acquisition of the remaining 45% of Hearst’s, Burnett’s and Roma Downey’s interests in United Artists Media Group (UAMG), which will be absorbed under MGM Television Group.

“Mark Burnett is one of the most successful producers in television and a highly sought-after executive in content creation. His leadership is the next step in our never-ending quest to expand and grow our television and digital businesses,” said Barber. “Combining all of our TV content efforts under the purview of this unparalleled chief is incredibly exciting. Additionally, we believe this synergistic transaction will be very accretive to MGM.”

In 2016, MGM Television shows on the air will include The Voice, Survivor, Shark Tank, Fargo and Teen Wolf.

Burnett is a B&C Hall of Famer, among many other honors. "Joining MGM under the incredible leadership of Gary Barber is an exciting new chapter of my television career," he said. "Demand for quality content is stronger than ever and the opportunities to grow our pipeline and develop projects from the wealth of Intellectual Property in the MGM and United Artists libraries are enormous. There is no better time to be creating premium content for distribution across multiple platforms. "

As part of the new structure, Downey will be president of LightWorkers Media, which will be the faith and family division of MGM Television, and will report to Burnett.

Additionally, Chris Ottinger has been promoted to president of worldwide television distribution and acquisitions for MGM, reporting to Barber. Steve Stark, MGM’s president of television development and production, will continue to oversee all scripted content and will report to Burnett in an expanded role. John Bryan, MGM’s president of domestic television distribution will continue overseeing domestic distribution.

Barber saluted Khanna’s time at the studio. “Roma has done a terrific job at MGM. We are thankful for her efforts in helping grow MGM and wish her much success in her future endeavors,” said Barber.