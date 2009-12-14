Kevin Arrix Upped At MTVN

MTV Networks Senior VP of Digital Advertising Sales Kevin Arrix has been promoted to executive VP of digital ad sales, the company announced Monday (Dec. 14). In his new position, Arrix will head MTV Networks Digital Fusion and lead digital ad sales and operations for online and mobile across all of MTVN's properties.

Arrix will also oversee MTVN's Tribes, a set of demo-focused vertical ad networks constructed around the company's main online properties.

"Kevin's a smart and seasoned salesperson, and a consummate leader," said MTV Networks COO Rich Eigendorff in a statement. "He understands our online portfolio, its premium-play value, and how to unlock that value to serve clients and drive revenue."

Arrix had held the role of senior digital ad sales VP for three years, developing and executing sales strategies and market solutions for MTVN's brands. Before that, he worked as Nickelodeon's VP of digital ad sales for four years. He has also worked for CBS SportsLine and in international ad sales for Turner Broadcasting.