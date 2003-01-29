Kessler bumped up at HBO, Cinemax
Home Box Office veteran Eric Kessler has been named president of sales and marketing for
HBO and Cinemax.
Kessler, most recently executive vice president of marketing, will now add
affiliate sales to his duties.
It's a newly created post that consolidates HBO's marketing and sales
structure.
In the past, affiliate sales had reported into various executives including
former president of the U.S. TV group John Billock -- now chief operating officer of Time Warner Cable
-- and more recently COO Bill Nelson.
