Kessler bumped up at HBO, Cinemax

Home Box Office veteran Eric Kessler has been named president of sales and marketing for

HBO and Cinemax.

Kessler, most recently executive vice president of marketing, will now add

affiliate sales to his duties.

It's a newly created post that consolidates HBO's marketing and sales

structure.

In the past, affiliate sales had reported into various executives including

former president of the U.S. TV group John Billock -- now chief operating officer of Time Warner Cable

-- and more recently COO Bill Nelson.