Kersting Named Tribune Broadcast COO

Tribune Executive VP Jerry Kersting has been named COO of Tribune's

broadcast division. He'll work closely with Broadcasting President Ed Wilson to

manage the day-to-day operations of the company's 23 television stations,

national cable channel WGN America, and WGN Radio.

Kerstingjoined Tribune in the spring of 2008 after running finance at Clear

Channel's radio division.

"The

past year has allowed me the opportunity to work together with Jerry on the

restructuring of our stations," said Wilson.

"This new role will allow us to build our stations into local market

leaders through expanded news content, more vibrant internet sites, and by

growing revenue as we continue developing unique solutions for our

advertisers."

The

move enables Wilson, who has overseen Tribune's broadcasting business since

early 2008 and was named chief revenue officer last year, to focus more on

Tribune's overall sales and revenue.

"We'll

continue to aggressively expand our news offerings and look for ways to build

more local programming," said Kersting. "At WGN America, we've obtained some

top-notch programs which begin debuting next fall, so we're confident we will

build audience share. I'm very optimistic about where we're going."