Kersting Named Tribune Broadcast COO
Tribune Executive VP Jerry Kersting has been named COO of Tribune's
broadcast division. He'll work closely with Broadcasting President Ed Wilson to
manage the day-to-day operations of the company's 23 television stations,
national cable channel WGN America, and WGN Radio.
Kerstingjoined Tribune in the spring of 2008 after running finance at Clear
Channel's radio division.
"The
past year has allowed me the opportunity to work together with Jerry on the
restructuring of our stations," said Wilson.
"This new role will allow us to build our stations into local market
leaders through expanded news content, more vibrant internet sites, and by
growing revenue as we continue developing unique solutions for our
advertisers."
The
move enables Wilson, who has overseen Tribune's broadcasting business since
early 2008 and was named chief revenue officer last year, to focus more on
Tribune's overall sales and revenue.
"We'll
continue to aggressively expand our news offerings and look for ways to build
more local programming," said Kersting. "At WGN America, we've obtained some
top-notch programs which begin debuting next fall, so we're confident we will
build audience share. I'm very optimistic about where we're going."
