Kerrys Beat Bushes in Close Race

No, this isn't one of those "Dewey Beats Truman" headlines.

Syndicated talker Dr. Phil's Oct. 6 interview with John Kerry and wife, Teresa, drew 8,640,000 households, according to Nielsen. That was good enough to top the 8,410,000 that George W. and Laura Bush drew for their interview Oct. 29. Both interviews dealt with their parenting approaches.

Both candidates should probably be glad that Cher isn't running, however. Her Sept. 27 interview with Dr. Phil drew 9.050,000 households.

