Kerry: Retrans Impasse Must Not Interrupt Football

There is nothing like constituents threatened with the loss of college football to get the attention of Congress.

Senate

Communications Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (D-Mass.) took a break

from the ongoing healthcare battle to write the heads of News Corp. and

Time Warner Cable calling on them to resolve their carriage dispute

before the first of the year, when the college bowl games begin in

earnest. "Private industry negotiations cannot disrupt a fundamental

American tradition," he said flatly.

""Fox and Time Warner need

to strike a deal - millions of football fans are depending on it," said

Kerry in announcing the letter to News Corp. President Chase Carey and

Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt "Having screens go dark because two

parties couldn't come together in time is no solution. New Year's Day

and football are synonymous in households across the nation. Private

industry negotiations cannot disrupt a fundamental American tradition."

"For

months, Fox has been negotiating in good faith with Time Warner Cable,

" said Fox in a statement. "Our position in these negotiations is

entirely reasonable -- we are simply asking for fair compensation for

the impressive value our Fox programming offers. We will continue to

actively negotiate with Time Warner Cable in hopes of reaching a fair

agreement."

"Senator Kerry is right to blow the

whistle on the spat between Fox and Time Warner," said Free Press

Policy Director Ben Scott in response to the letter. "Too often,

content and cable companies feud over who gets the biggest slice of an

enormous profit pie without any regard for consumers. After years of

unrelenting rate hikes, consumers shouldn't have to cope with suddenly

losing TV service of local sports programming on New Year's Day because

two corporate boardrooms decided to butt heads. These shenanigans

expose serious hypocrisy in the industry. "

Full text of the letter is below:

Dear Sirs:

I

am aware that FOX and Time Warner Cable have been involved for some

time in negotiations regarding the terms of carriage for FOX-owned

broadcast television stations, as well as FOX-owned cable channels. These

are private negotiations, and I hope that the parties reach a mutually

acceptable resolution before the existing agreement expires on December

31. If you fail to do so, I suggest that FOX allow Time Warner Cable to

continue transmitting programming through the College Bowl season

either under current terms and conditions or under terms and conditions

that will be retroactively applied once an agreement is reached, or

under some third option. I also suggest that both parties strongly

consider entering arbitration rather than having consumers lose access

to programming. If I understand correctly, at midnight on

December 31, 2009, FOX content may be removed from cable systems Time

Warner Cable owns. This means that, in January, millions of Time Warner

Cable customers around the country could lose access to the Sugar Bowl,

Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Orange Bowl, as well as NFL playoff games.

Prior to the digital transition, many consumers were able to put up

rabbit ear antennas to receive programming. However, digital receivers

are more expensive and complex to use. We do not want consumers waking

up on the first day of the New Year wanting to watch football and

instead finding that they have to take a trip to the electronics store

to purchase a digital receiver in the hope that they receive a clear

over the air signal.

As the Chairman of the Senate Commerce

Subcommittee on Communication, Technology, and the Internet, I have

sought to place the interests of consumers at the center of our work.

If both parties conclude that the best alternative to a negotiated

agreement is to have screens go dark for consumers, then they will have

neglected the core interests of the millions of households that

subscribe to Time Warner Cable in affected markets. As leaders of major

companies that are FCC licensees and are obligated to serve the public

interest, I hope and expect that you will resolve this matter

consistent with those obligations.

