Kerry McCluggage Named Keynote Speaker at IFTA

The Independent Film & Television Alliance has announced that Kerry McCluggage will be the keynote speaker at next months IFTA production conference. McCluggage is chairman of Allumination FilmWorks, which has a library of over 200 films, and more than 4,000 hours of television programming.

“We are honored to have Kerry McCluggage serve as our key note speaker this year. His wealth of experience and leading role in shaping the television landscape provides unique insight into where our business stands today and, more importantly, where it is going,” said Jean Prewitt, president and CEO of IFTA.

IFTA’s conference will be held Friday, June 15th at the Beverly Hills Hotel.