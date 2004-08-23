Kerry to Make Daily Appearance
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) is scheduled to appear on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Tuesday, Aug. 24. The satirical news program airs at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.
Kerry's running mate, Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.), appeared on the program last year to announce his bid for the presidency.
