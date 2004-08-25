Kerry Fares Well in Fake News

Presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) was a winner in the Nielsens, drawing 1.5 million viewers during his appearance Tuesday on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Kerry generated a 1.3 household rating and also posted 857,000 viewers 18-49. That’s short of Daily Show’s record, a January 2004 show with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), which generated more than 1.9 million viewers. Former President Bill Clinton’s appearance on the Comedy Central program two weeks ago came just shy of McCain’s record.