Kerry Doc Won't Air in Full

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. said it will not air anti-John Kerry documentary Stolen Honor in its entirety, and what parts it airs will be in the broader context of a story on media filtering, bias and influence.

Sinclair has slated Friday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. to air an hour news special, A POW Story: Politics, Pressure and the Media," which it says will contain parts but not all of the controversial documentary, Stolen Honor.

Sinclair said Tuesday that the special will be carried on only one of its stations in markets where it owns more than one.

The special will deal, in part, with "the use of documentaries and other media to influence voting," which is the charge that had been leveled against it following an L.A. Times story reporting it was planning to preempt programming on its stations to air the documentary.

Sinclair has maintained that it had never made the decision to air the entire documentary.

In a statement outlining the show, David Smith said: "The company and many of its executives have endured personal attacks of the vilest nature," as well as calls for boycotts, government intervention and shareholder revolt. But he also cited e-mails and other shows of support and added, "We cannot in a free America yield to the misguided attempts by a small but vocal minority to influence behavior and trample on the First Amendment rights of those with whom they might not agree. "