Kerry Camp Wants Equal Time
By Staff
The John Kerry campaign Friday formally requested time on Sinclair
stations to respond to anti-Kerry allegations contained in a documentary the
Baltimore-based station group plans to air, at least in part, perhaps next
week.
"Please consider this a request that each Sinclair station that airs the
documentary provide supporters of the Kerry-Edwards campaign with a similar
amount of time on that station before the election at a time where an audience
of similar size can be expected to be viewing the station," wrote Marc Elias,
general counsel for the Kerry-Edwards campaign, in a letter to Sinclair CEO
David Smith. Sinclair officials insist they've already offered Kerry or his
supporters a chance to respond to the allegations (see story, page 16).
