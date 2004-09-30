Kerry Agrees to BET Sit-Down

Democratic presidential hopeful John Kerry has agreed to an interview with African-American-targeted cable network Black Entertainment Television. The half-hour interview with anchor Ed Gordon will air Oct. 7 in prime time (8 p.m.), with a repeat Oct. 8 at 11:30.

The announcement came the same day that Rainbow/PUSH coalition founder Jesse Jackson was named as a senior adviser to the Kerry campaign, presumably to get out the African American vote.

According to BET, both Kerry and President George W. Bush were invited to be interviewed in prime time to discuss "issues of relevance to African-American viewers." So far, they say, the Bush campaign has only asid it is considering the invitation, which was proffered Sept. 14.

The President last week did give a half-hour interview to Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly, which aired in three parts this week.