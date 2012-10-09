Keoseyan Named KVEA VP of Content

Ruben Keoseyan has been named VP of content at Telemundo's KVEA Los Angeles. He reports to Celia Chavez, president and GM, and will be based in Los Angeles.

Keoseyan "will lead KVEA's news department to solidify its competitive position in the market, ensuring the gathering and distribution of high quality news coverage across all platforms," said Telemundo in a statement.

"Ruben is a recognized leader with solid journalistic integrity, extensive experience in the Los Angeles market and expertise in Spanish-language media overall," said Chavez. "His leadership and insights will play a significant role in contributing to the ongoing success of KVEA's news department."

Keoseyan was executive editor of the Spanish-language newspaper La Opinión, where he had previously worked from 2000-2005. He also had been publisher and editor of the newspaper La Raza in Chicago.

During the 1990s, Keoseyan was a news interpreter at KEYT Santa Barbara. He founded the first 30-minute Spanish-language newscast in California's central coast at this time, says Telemundo.