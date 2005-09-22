Kenya To Test PPMs

The ranks of Portable People Meter (PPM) users is swelling.

While Arbitron continues to test the passive audience ratings meters in Houston, half a world away, in Kenya, market research company The Steadman Group has won a TV ratings contract for the country using the PPMs for TV and radio research.

Norway recently agreed to use PPMs for radio measurement. It is already used for TV and radio in Belgium, and for French-language programming in parts of Canada, according to Steadman, which licenses the PPMs from Arbitron.

The portable PPMs (about the size of a cell phone) use embedded codes in broadcasts to track media usage.

