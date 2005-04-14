Kentucky Rules B-Ball Ratings Roost

In college-basketball-crazed Louisville, Ky., CBS affiliate WLKY has earned the distinction of being the most-watched local station during last month's NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament.

Out of the 56 markets measured by Nielsen for overnight ratings, Hearst-Argyle-owned WLJY was top-rated with an impressive 24.7 rating. Hometown favorites University of Kentucky and University of Louisville both advanced deep into the tournament, helping WLKY earn its best ratings in six years.

In Raleigh-Durham, home to national champion the University of North Carolina, WRAL claimed the second-best Nielsen marks for the tournament, with a 17.3 rating. WFMY Greensboro, N.C. was third with 15.8 rating. Rounding out the top five were WKRC Cincinnati and KWTV Oklahoma City, each with 14.5 ratings.

WLKY and WRAL were among about a dozen CBS affiliates that aired multiple games on their digital broadcast channels. However, Nielsen is not able to measure viewership for games carried on those secondary channels.