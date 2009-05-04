Kentucky Derby Scores Highest Rating in 17 Years

NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby coverage Saturday earned a 10.2/22 overnight rating, the highest-rated Derby since Lil E Tee won the race in 1992, according to Nielsen Media Research. The race rated seven percent higher than last year’s 9.5/21.



The winner of Saturday’s race, Mine That Bird, was a 50-1 long shot that came up from last place to win by nearly seven lengths. NBC Sports producer Sam Flood and director David Michaels aired eight minutes of uninterrupted coverage during jockey Calvin Borel’s rare victory lap.



Mine That Bird will return to action at the Preakness Stakes on May 16, on NBC starting at 4:30 p.m. EST.