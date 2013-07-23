Kent Upped to Regional News Director at Raycom

Nancy Kent, WWBT Richmond news director, will be promoted to

regional news director by parent Raycom as of Sept. 1. She'll give up her news

director role at WWBT for an oversight one in Richmond, along with Raycom's

station newsrooms in Ohio, Tucson, Knoxville and West Palm Beach.





Fellow regional news director Steve Ackermann will shift

from Ohio to Raycom headquarters in Montgomery, Ala., by the end of the year

and will oversee news at the group's stations in Alabama and Columbus, Ga.,

while continuing his oversight of news at WAVE Louisville, WFIE Evansville,

KFVS Cape Girardeau and KAIT Jonesboro. Vicki Zimmerman will add Memphis to her

portfolio and Larry Silbermann has already transitioned to working directly

with WBTV Charlotte while continuing his work with stations in the Carolinas

and Georgia.





The moves are a result of Susana Schuler, Raycom

VP of news, becoming more involved in strategic planning and oversight in news,

longform content and digital media. Schuler will retain oversight of Raycom's

news operations in Hawaii.