Kenny To Head Warner Digital Media Distribution
Simon Kenny, executive VP, Europe, for Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, has been named to the newly created post of President, Warner Bros. Digital Distribution, part of Warner Bros. Entertainment.
Kenny will head up worldwide electronic distribution for the studio's content over existing and emerging digital media, including wireless, VOD, and pav-per-view.
Kenny will relocate from London to Burbank, Calif.
