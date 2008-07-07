Kennedy Tapped to Drive Digital at CBS News

CBS News named Brian Kennedy director of digital newsgathering, the network said Monday.

Kennedy had been a coordinating producer for the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric since 2007, overseeing remotes and site broadcasts. His use of cutting-edge technology at CBS Evening News helped to lead to his new role at the network.

In his new role, Kennedy will not only oversee the network’s digital initiatives and newsgathering, but will also manage the relationship with CNET, which CBS completed its acquisition of late last month.

“Brian’s priority will be to begin the transformation of the way we produce news,” CBS News and Sports president Sean McManus said. “It is critical to our continued success in broadcasting and all other platforms that we fundamentally change the way we do things.”