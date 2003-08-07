Kennedy Center salutes Burnett
TV comedian Carol Burnett has been tapped for the prestigious Kennedy Center
Honors, which salute lifetime achievement in the arts.
The show airs on CBS in December, an appropriate venue for Burnett, whose CBS
show (Saturday nights at 10) made her one of the medium’s biggest stars.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.