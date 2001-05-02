Kennard takes Carlyle Group post

Former FCC Chairman William Kennard is joining private equity investment firm Carlyle Group.

Kennard will serve as a managing director of Carlyle's global telecommunications and media investment group. He will assume his post May 14. "Bill Kennard will be an invaluable asset to Carlyle," said firm chairman and former Defense Secretary Frank Carlucci. "He was an outstanding FCC chairman and has a deep knowledge of the players and the rapidly changing technologies in the telecommunications world."

Monday the Carlyle Group named former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Arthur Levitt to the firm.

- Bill McConnell