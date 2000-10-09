Kennard covets nprs support
FCC Chairman William Kennard says he is "surprised and profoundly disappointed" by continuing opposition to his low-power radio plan by National Public Radio and some advocates for the blind. NPR and the International Association of Audio Information Services last week said they will continue fighting the plan, despite FCC efforts to lure the groups into its camp with additional interference protections.
