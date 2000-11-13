Kennard aims to Ease spectrum drought
By Staff
Many FCC licensees would be able to lease out unused spectrum without prior approval from the government, under a proposal unveiled last week. If approved, the right to lease frequencies would not apply to broadcasters initially, but that right might be extended down the road. FCC Chairman William Kennard is pushing the idea to alleviate a "spectrum drought" that prevents the launch of new services such as wireless Internet.
