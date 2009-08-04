‘Kendra’ Scores Highest-Rated First Season Finale Since ‘Anna Nicole’

The season finale of Kendra, which featured the former Playboy bunny marrying Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hank Baskett at the Playboy mansion, scored major ratings for E! The show averaged more than 2.1 million total viewers and scored a 1.7 household rating, the highest first-season finale since the Anna Nicole Show in 2002.

The finale took first place among adults 18-34 (2.0 rating) and women 18-34 (2.99). That ranked the show first for the week in original series among A18-34 against ad-supported cable networks.

Kendra also outperformed its precursor, The Girls Next Door, averaging a 23% household jump and 26% increase among adults 18-49 compared to the most recent season of Girls. It also delivered 26% more total viewers than the fifth season of Girls Next Door.

The finale ratings cap off a successful opening season for Kendra. The season opener earned a 3.66 in the W18-34 demo, ranking it one of the top five telecasts in that demo in E!’s history.