Kendis Gibson Joins WPIX New York as Afternoon Anchor

Kendis Gibson has come on board at WPIX New York, anchoring at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. He comes from WFOR Miami.

Gibson was born in Belize and grew up in Brooklyn. “Excited to be back home and working with my hometown station!” he said on LinkedIn.

Gibson started at WFOR, part of CBS News and Stations, in January 2022.

“Kendis Gibson’s dynamic presence and unparalleled journalistic expertise make him a valuable addition to the PIX11 News family as one of New York’s Very Own,” WPIX said in a statement. “Viewers can catch him anchoring the 4 and 5 p.m. news, delivering local news that matters with passion, integrity and authenticity.”

Before WFOR, Gibson was at MSNBC, where he anchored weekends; ABC News, anchoring early morning news; WJLA Washington, CBS News, KSWB San Diego, HGTV, CNN, NBC News and WHEC Rochester.

He graduated from SUNY Oswego.

WPIX is owned by Mission Broadcasting and operated by Nexstar Media Group. It is the CW affiliate in the No. 1 DMA.