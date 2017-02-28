Kendis Gibson Named Co-Anchor of 'America This Morning,' 'World News Now'

Kendis Gibson has been named co-anchor of America This Morning and World News Now, joining Diane Macedo.

That is according to ABC News president James Goldston.

Gibson has been filling in for a year now, having joined the network in December 2014 as a reporter. He had been an anchor-reporter at ABC affiliate WJLA Washington.

His resume also includes CBS News and CNN.

"Our overnight teams give us a distinct advantage when news breaks," said Goldston in a memo to staffers, "and they continue to celebrate great success. World News Now is having its best season in three years... Kendis is sure to help them reach even greater heights. Please join me in congratulating him on this new role."