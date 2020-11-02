Ken Frierson Named General Manager at WNEM Saginaw-Flint

Meredith has promoted WNEM Saginaw-Flint general sales manager Ken Frierson to VP and general manager. He starts immediately.

“Ken has been an extraordinary member of WNEM-TV 5 for over a decade and has worked in the local television industry for nearly a quarter century,” said Meredith Local Media Group president Patrick McCreery. “He has successfully led the WNEM sales team and helped the station consistently grow its market share, a pattern I’m confident will continue in his role as General Manager.”

Frierson succeeds Julie Zoumbaris, who left WNEM in July.

Frierson started as an account executive at Fox affiliate WSMH Flint and then joined WNEM-TV 5, a CBS affiliate, and Meredith in 1991. He worked at WEYI in Flint as regional sales manager before being promoted to national sales manager. Frierson returned to Meredith in 2010 as WNEM-TV 5’s local sales manager and was promoted to general sales manager in 2018.

He has also worked at stations in Peoria, Syracuse, Detroit and Troy, Michigan.

“It’s exciting to become general manager of such an incredible television station in the same market where I started my career,” said Frierson. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the spectacular team at WNEM and serve the people of Mid-Michigan.”

Frierson serves on the board of directors for the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City is DMA No. 77.

Meredith’s Local Media Group includes 17 television stations.