Ken Erlich to Produce Emmy Awards for ABC
By Ben Grossman
ABC tapped Ken Erlich to once again produce the Emmy Awards this year.
The Sept. 21 show will mark the sixth consecutive Emmys that Erlich will executive-produce.
Erlich recently produced the Grammy Awards for CBS, the 28th time he has done so.
The show this year moves to the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.
