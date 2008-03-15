Ken Burns Re-Ups to 2017

The U.S. government may be having financial troubles, but there is one investment it appears confident about: Ken Burns.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which disburses the federal government's financial support of public broadcasting, struck a 10-year deal to fund the projects of the best-known documentary producer in PBS, and perhaps U.S., history.

Future Burns projects: The war in Vietnam, biographies of Theodore and Franklin Roosevelt, Prohibition and an update of his earlier baseball documentary.

CPB has also agreed to fund three documentaries on the African American experience from Harvard professor and African American studies expert Henry Louis "Skip" Gates Jr. The first will air in 2010.