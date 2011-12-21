Kelsey Named GM at KNWA-KFTA

Lisa Kelsey, director of sales at KNWA-KFTA Fayetteville-Fort Smith, was named vice president and general manager at the Nexstar-owned pair.

She's been director of sales there since 2008 and will report to Brian Jones, Nexstar executive VP and co-COO.

Ms. Kelsey began her career with KNWA in 1996 and was promoted to sales manager in 2004.

"Lisa is a talented, motivated and proven leader who has achieved outstanding results in the Fayetteville/Ft. Smith market," said Jones. "Lisa brings the right skill set and community commitment to lead our efforts in this important market."

KNWA is an NBC affiliate in DMA No. 101 and KFTA is a Fox.

"Nexstar has a proven commitment to local community viewers and advertisers," said Kelsey. "I look forward to working with the exceptional teams at KNWA and KFTA to further enhance the customer experience while offering unique and effective solutions for our advertisers."