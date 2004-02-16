KELO-TV Sets Up Digital UPN Affil

Young Broadcasting Inc.'s KELO-TV Sioux City, Iowa, is the latest station to create what is in essence a digital duopoly by programming part of its digital signal as a UPN affiliate. It has dubbed the station UTV.

As with other such UPN affiliations, the deal hinges on cable coverage. KELO-TV's cable deal is with Midcontinent Communications, which reaches approximately 70% of the market.

Not only has the station secured carriage, it even has an anchor advertiser. Regional pharmacy-retail store Lewis Drug has committed to a one-year agreement.

UPN has lined up digital-only affiliates in over a dozen markets to fill in white areas where it does not have an analog affiliate.

It will be the second Young digital UPN duop after WTVO-TV Rockford, Ill.